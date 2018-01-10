Subscriptions with automated recurring billing come to Windows 10

The number of decent apps available in the Microsoft Store pales in comparison to those in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Big names drop out almost as quickly as new ones arrive, which doesn’t help.

In yet another bid to woo developers to the platform, Microsoft is introducing subscription add-ons for Windows 10 Anniversary Edition, and later.

Available to all UWP developers, the add-on subscriptions with automated recurring billing will allow creators to sell digital products directly in their apps.

Subscription periods available include 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year or 2 years, and it's possible for developers to offer a free trial period too.

App developers will receive 85 percent of the subscription price, minus applicable taxes. Game developers will receive 70 percent of the price, minus applicable taxes.

Customers will be able to manage their purchased subscriptions from the services & subscriptions page.

