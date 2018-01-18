Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

In an update following the Meltdown and Spectre revelations, Intel has admitted that the problems also affect newer chips. The company had previously focused its attention -- and that of users -- on Broadwell and Haswell chips, but now company vice president Navin Shenoy has conceded that Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake-based platforms are susceptible.

In rather more positive news, Shenoy also says that good progress has been made in identifying the root cause of the problem. Furthermore, beta microcode should be made available to vendors next week.

In a blog post, Shenoy says that "while the firmware updates are effective at mitigating exposure to the security issues, customers have reported more frequent reboots on firmware updated systems." It was during the investigation of these further problems that the great impact of Meltdown and Spectre were discovered.

As part of its promised transparency into the on-going problem, Intel has also released further benchmarks that show the impact of patches. The company continues to insist that impact will be minimal, but adds the caveat that this will be dependent "on specific workloads and configurations." Shenay says that "workloads that incorporate a larger number of user/kernel privilege changes and spend a significant amount of time in privileged mode will be more adversely impacted," and shares the following findings: