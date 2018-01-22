Corporate cultural issues hold back secure software development

No Comments

Stop hand signal

As the digital economy expands and software becomes more critical, security worries grow. In a new survey, 74 percent of respondents agree that security threats due to software and code issues are a growing concern.

The study of over 1,200 IT leaders, conducted by analysts Freeform Dynamics for software company CA Technologies, finds 58 percent of respondents cite existing culture and lack of skills as hurdles to being able to embed security within processes.

In addition, only 24 percent strongly agree that their organization's culture and practices support collaboration across development, operations and security. On top of cultural limitations, less than a quarter of respondents strongly agree that senior management understands the importance of not sacrificing security for time-to-market success.

"Security is a key principle in any modern software factory. While our survey findings confirm an overarching recognition in the importance of ensuring that data and systems are built and maintained securely, there is still a lack of cultural adoption within organizations around this pressing issue," says Ayman Sayed, president and chief product officer, CA Technologies. "When coupled with security, Intelligent IT -- the use of AI, machine learning and analytics to make better, more informed decisions -- can dramatically change the way that business is done."

The top 34 percent of respondents are organizations that have been able to fully integrate security into the software development lifecycle, the report calls these 'Software Security Masters'. These organizations are more likely to agree that security is an enabler of new business opportunities in addition to protecting a company's data and systems. They also deliver higher revenue and profit growth than the mainstream.

"The organizations labeled as Software Security Masters are the beacons of hope in today's digital economy," concludes Sayed. "Not only do they exemplify and represent the cultural mindset necessary to adapt and thrive in today's dynamic market, they are influencing change within the industry while shaping the workplace of the future."

You can read more about the findings in the full report which is available from the CA technologies website.

Image credit: VademVasenin/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Corporate cultural issues hold back secure software development

Apricorn Aegis Secure Key 3z: A super-secure USB flash drive [Review]

Amazon Go, the AI-powered, checkout-free store, is now open in Seattle

Three game-changers in the Automotive industry in 2018

Prediction #3 -- 2018 foreign profit repatriation is a $591.8 BILLION taxpayer ripoff

KaOS 2018.01 KDE-focused Linux distro now available with Spectre and Meltdown fixes

OnePlus admits that up to 40,000 accounts were affected by a credit card breach

Most Commented Stories

Firefox: Windows 7 way more popular than Windows 10

208 Comments

Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

73 Comments

Apple plans to invest $350 billion in the US economy in the next 5 years

52 Comments

Microsoft releases confusing patches for AMD systems bricked by Meltdown and Spectre fixes

46 Comments

Net Neutrality is over: Here are three things to know and do

35 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.