Ask Amazon Echo who will win the Super Bowl, Alexa may surprise you

Amazon Echo is amazing. That's my personal opinion of course, but I use it for various things every day. And yes, I know that some of you who wear tin-foil hats will say Amazon is listening to everything. It may well be, but I don't really care, I've accepted that trade-off in exchange for functionality.

I regularly use it to set a timer for cooking or baking, checking sports scores, game schedules, playing music and much more.

Now Alexa has an interesting prediction for today's big game. We all know that the Super Bowl kicks off around 6:30 in Minnesota and it will be ridiculously cold -- the coldest one ever, although the game is indoors. There's snow on the road, but the fans will still get there. But, it's what Alexa has to say about all of this that is of interest.

If you own the device then ask "Alexa, who will win the Super Bowl?" The answer is both surprising and amusing. We won't spoil it here. If you don't have Alexa then I'm told by my daughter, who alerted me to this, that there's video available online.

Either way, check it out, and you may get a laugh. Warning, those with Boston zip codes may get a different answer, we've not checked that.