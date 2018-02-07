Get 'LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies' ($14 value) FREE for a limited time

Your LinkedIn profile is essentially a platform to shape how others see you, highlight your abilities, products, or services, and explain how your work impacts lives.

Whether your goal is job search, branding, reputation management, or sales, people are Googling you -- and your LinkedIn profile is more often than not their first point of contact. With a focus on who you are, the value you deliver, and the culture you cultivate, the profile you'll create with the help of this guide will make that first connection a positive one -- giving you a better chance to see results.

LinkedIn Profile Optimization For Dummies will help you:

Create a powerful LinkedIn profile

Discover your personal keywords

Showcase your experience and accomplishments

Be seen on the world's largest professional social network

Optimize your LinkedIn profile -- and get results.

