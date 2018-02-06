Get 'Machine Learning For Dummies' ($13 value) FREE for a limited time

Without machine learning, fraud detection, web search results, real-time ads on web pages, credit scoring, automation, and email spam filtering wouldn't be possible.

Covering the entry-level topics needed to get you familiar with the basic concepts of machine learning, Machine Learning For Dummies will quickly help you make sense of the programming languages and tools.

The ebook will help you:

  • Grasp how day-to-day activities are powered by machine learning
  • Learn to 'speak' certain languages, such as Python and R, to teach machines to perform pattern-oriented tasks and data analysis
  • Learn to code in R using R Studio
  • Find out how to code in Python using Anaconda

Dive into this complete beginner's guide so you are armed with all you need to know about machine learning!

Machine Learning For Dummies usually retails for $13, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on February 20, so act fast.

