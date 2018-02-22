HR and marketing lead the way in cloud service adoption

No Comments

cloud button

Marketing and HR have the highest number of cloud services per organization, at 121 and 139 respectively.

This is among the findings of the latest Netskope Cloud Report which also highlights that because many of these apps are user-led they are flying below the radar of the IT department and could be in breach of policies and controls.

Many of the top HR apps in use, like SuccessFactors and Workday, contain personal data, necessitating DLP (Data Loss Prevention) and access controls to ensure usage of that data remains in compliance. Similarly, many marketing apps qualify as shadow IT, or unsanctioned apps, containing customer or prospect data that is covered by regulations such as GDPR.

"Cloud services have made business units like human resources and marketing more agile and productive, but at the same time the data in those cloud services needs to be safe from loss," says Sanjay Beri, CEO and founder of Netskope. "With less than a quarter to go until the GDPR becomes reality, businesses must ensure compliant usage of cloud services. This means introducing contextual, activity-level policies, as well as deterring all employees from non-compliant actions such as uploading sensitive data to unsanctioned, user-led cloud services."

In the last quarter the average number of cloud services per enterprise increased by 1.6 percent to 1,181 services, compared to 1,022 last quarter. But the vast majority, 92.7 percent of these services, are classed as not enterprise-ready, earning a rating of 'medium' or below in the Netskope Cloud Confidence Index (CCI). Non-enterprise ready services can be made enterprise-ready through the assistance of fine-grained control via a cloud access security broker.

You can find out more about the results in the full report on the Netskope website.

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CORSAIR launches Obsidian Series 500D PC case

Welcoming PWAs: Apple now supports service workers on Safari

Fall Creators Update now on 85 percent of Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft launches new Surface Pro and accessories for India

Android Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy S8 is back on track

The first PCs with Intel's new 5G modem will arrive in 2019

Hackers hide malware with code signing and SSL certificates

Most Commented Stories

Windows Phone already sucks, but Microsoft is making it even worse by killing notifications

97 Comments

Just one percent of NHS trusts have migrated to Windows 10

77 Comments

Intel has a new Spectre firmware patch for you to try out

70 Comments

Giveaway: Win a limited edition Air Jordan III Xbox One X from Microsoft

70 Comments

Microsoft Edge vulnerability exposed as Microsoft misses Google's Project Zero disclosure deadline

63 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.