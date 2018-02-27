Battle of the flagships: Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 vs iPhone X

With the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+, we now have a full contingent of new flagship smartphones to pit against each other. The S9 joins the iPhone X and the Pixel 2 as one of the handsets shoppers will be choosing between.

While you may feel that you are settled firmly in the Android or iOS camp, it's not until you look at the full specifications of each of these top of the range phones that you can really make a decision. So that's just what we're doing. Here's how the Galaxy S9, Pixel 2 and iPhone X compare.

A deciding factor for you may well be the size of the phone. The Pixel 2 is the smallest at just 5 inches, but there's an XL version available that measures 6 inches. The Galaxy S9 and iPhone X both come in at 5.8 inches, but Samsung also offers the largest phone in the form of the Galaxy S9+.

We've reached a time where no flagship is offered without at least 64GB of storage, but you still need to think about how much memory you want your phone to have. Here, you have anything from 3 to 6GB to choose from, and there's also battery size and camera specs to bear in mind.

Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9 Plus Pixel 2 XL Pixel 2 iPhone X Display 5.8 inches, 2960 x 1440 6.2 inches, 2960 x 1440 6.0 inches, 2880 x 1440 5.0 inches, 1920 x 1080 5.8 inches, 2436 x 1125 CPU Snapdragon 845 (2.8GHz and 1.7GHz, octa-core) Snapdragon 845 (2.8GHz and 1.7GHz, octa-core) Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz and 1.9GHz, octa-core) Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz and 1.9GHz, octa-core) A11 Bionic RAM 4GB 6GB 4GB 4GB 3GB Storage 64GB 64GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB Cameras Rear: 12 megapixel, Front: 8 megapixel Rear: 12 megapixel & 12 megapixel (wide), Front: 8 megapixel Rear: 12.2 megapixel, Front: 8 megapixel Rear: 12.2 megapixel, Front: 8 megapixel Rear: 12 megapixel & 12 megapixel (wide), Front: 7 megapixel Battery 3000mAh 3500mAh 3520mAh 2700mAh 2716mAh Waterproofing IP68 IP68 IP67 IP67 IP67 Weight (g) 163 189 175 143 174 Size (mm) 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 158.0 x 73.8 x 8.5 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 Price $719.99 $839.99 $849 $649 $999

So... seeing all the specs side by side, which phone grabs your attention? It's interesting to note how similar flagships have now become. Could you be swayed to a different company, or even a new platform?