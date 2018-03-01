Here's how to fix the missing Store problem in Windows 10 Build 17110

Shortly after Microsoft released the latest Windows 10 preview build to Insiders on the Fast ring, reports started coming in that the Store was missing for a number of users.

The problem wasn’t one of those listed in the known issues, and Microsoft announced that it was investigating. If you’re on the new build and the Store is missing for you, there is now a workaround you can try.

Jason Howard, Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Engineering Team, has detailed a fix for users to try. Before we get to the workaround, we should state this might not work for everyone. Indeed, it hasn’t worked for Howard himself.

He does note that you should not attempt to do a reset of the Store application as this will "inadvertently remove all visible traces of the application from your PC. This is not an effective workaround and may make the scenario more difficult to recover from (TBD)."

The workaround to try is as follows:

Reboot your device Open Powershell (with Admin permissions) Paste in the following command:

Get-AppXPackage *WindowsStore* -AllUsers | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml”} Reboot the device Store should now work

Image Credit: Agenturfotografin / Shutterstock