Kali Linux for Windows 10 now available in Microsoft Store

No Comments

It still seems unreal, but yes, you can install Linux distributions from the Microsoft Store on Windows 10. This remains shocking for many people (including me), as Microsoft was a longtime enemy of both open source and Linux. Of course, that is no longer true, as the Windows-maker embraces both nowadays.

Today, yet another Linux distribution comes to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10, joining such favorites as SUSE and Ubuntu. While not as popular as those two, Kali Linux is still an important distro, as it focuses on security and penetration testing.

“As with other Linux distros, you can now download Kali Linux from the Windows Store. If this is your first time using WSL, be sure to enable the optional Windows feature before getting the Kali Linux app by following these installation instructions,says Tara Raj, Program Manager, Microsoft.

ALSO READ: Wine 3.0 is here to run Windows software on your Linux box

Raj also says, “We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the Kali Linux team and especially Mati Aharoni for all their patience, hard work & support to plan, build, and publish their distro packages in the Windows Store. Thank you! Hope you enjoy using Kali Linux on WSL!”

If you want to install Kali Linux from the Microsoft Store, and you’ve already set up WSL, you can grab it here. Please note: Kali can apparently trigger false positives in Windows antivirus programs, so don’t freak out if that happens to you. Hopefully a solution can be found for that annoyance soon.

Image credit: Rose Carson / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kali Linux for Windows 10 now available in Microsoft Store

Microsoft announces 'Inside Xbox' live video stream

Google brings search and sharing to iMessage in iOS, Safari updates, and more

Struggling to nod off? Try using these three apps to sleep more soundly

Facebook asks users if it's OK for adults to request sexual images from children

Almost half of US healthcare organizations breached in the past year

Advertisers pull ads from Alex Jones' YouTube channel because they don't want to be linked to InfoWars

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update (Redstone 4) Build 17110 for the Fast ring

124 Comments

Advertisers pull ads from Alex Jones' YouTube channel because they don't want to be linked to InfoWars

65 Comments

Here's how to fix the missing Store problem in Windows 10 Build 17110

61 Comments

Surprise! Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Update Build 17112 for the Fast ring

61 Comments

StatCounter: Windows 10 continues its meteoric climb

59 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.