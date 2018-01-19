Wine 3.0 is here to run Windows software on your Linux box

20 Comments

When people make the switch from Windows to Linux, they often experiment with Wine. If you aren’t familiar, it is a compatibility layer that can sometimes get Windows software to run on Linux and BSD. I say "sometimes" because it isn’t a flawless experience. In fact, it can be quite frustrating to use. I suggest using native Linux software as an alternative, but understandably, that isn’t always possible.

If you depend on Wine, or want to start trying it out, I am happy to say that version 3.0 is finally available. It is quite the significant update too, as it features over 6,000 changes!

"Once again, because of the annual release schedule, a number of features that are being worked on have been deferred to the next development cycle. This includes in particular Direct3D 12 and Vulkan support, as well as OpenGL ES support to enable Direct3D on Android," says The Wine team.

The team shares the following substantial changes.

  • Direct3D 10 and 11 support.
  • The Direct3D command stream.
  • The Android graphics driver.
  • Improved DirectWrite and Direct2D support.

If you want to try Wine 3.0, you should first read the release notes here. Once you are ready to download the compatibility layer, you can grab it here.

Before you begin tinkering with Wine, however, I will once again say I suggest trying native Linux software first. For instance, instead of Microsoft Office, try LibreOffice. Instead of Photoshop, try GIMP. You may be surprised by how good the free and open source alternatives are.

Image Credit: Julien Tromeur/Shutterstock

20 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New API sheds light on the dark web

Wine 3.0 is here to run Windows software on your Linux box

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft Office 2016 for Mac gets major update with real-time collaborative editing, cloud saving

Hackers gear up to target Winter Olympics

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Preview Build 17074.1002 with AMD boot fix related to Spectre and Meltdown

Huawei will preload Android Messages on its Android smartphones

Most Commented Stories

Firefox: Windows 7 way more popular than Windows 10

204 Comments

Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

66 Comments

Apple plans to invest $350 billion in the US economy in the next 5 years

49 Comments

Microsoft releases confusing patches for AMD systems bricked by Meltdown and Spectre fixes

46 Comments

Spectre patch in iOS 11.2.2 is slowing down iPhones

40 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.