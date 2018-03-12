Amazon launches Prime Student in the UK with one-day delivery, Prime Video and more

University students and anyone in higher education in the UK can now take advantage of Amazon's Prime Student. The monthly plan costs just £3.99 -- half the regular price of Prime -- and it includes unlimited one-day deliveries, access to Prime Video, Prime Music and much more.

Anyone eligible for the program can take advantage of a six-month free trial to see if it's something that works for them. In addition to numerous Amazon services, Prime Student also gives subscribers money off textbooks, stationery and university essentials.

Prime Student has been available in the US for a number of years now, and the expansion to the UK shows that it's clearly a program that has worked well for Amazon in addition to its subscribers. The six-month free trial is provided "courtesy of Braun" and for anyone looking to save even more money, it's possible to sign up for a year for £39 rather than the £47.88 it would cost to pay out £3.99 each month.

Amazon highlights some of what's included with Prime Student:

  • Unlimited One-Day Delivery on millions of eligible items including Same-Day delivery in selected post-codes
  • Unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV shows with Prime Video
  • Access to more than two million songs and hundreds of ad-free Prime Playlists and Prime Stations with Prime Music
  • Exclusive student offers including discounts on selected textbooks, electronics including Amazon Echo, AmazonBasics homewares and essentials, fashion and much more
  • Secure unlimited photo storage with Prime Photos where cherished memories are safe in Amazon Drive and accessible wherever you are
  • 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals on Amazon.co.uk before other customers
  • Unlimited reading from a rotating selection of books, magazines, comics, Kindle Singles and more with Prime Reading
  • Discounted subscription to Twitch Prime, including exclusive gaming benefits for Prime Student members
  • Access to Cloud storage, for storing essays and keeping track of course materials

To sign up, you'll need a university email address (although other proof of being a student is also accepted), and more details can be found at www.amazon.co.uk/joinstudent.

