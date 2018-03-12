Toshiba unveils new smart glasses powered by a portable Windows 10 Pro PC

No Comments

Google Glass teased an interesting future, but failed to deliver on its promise. Today, Toshiba picks up where Glass left off, with a pair of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses powered by a mini Windows 10 PC.

The glasses link together a dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted Display (HMD) with a dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC, which is essentially a handheld, battery-powered Windows 10 system.

The dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses are designed for enterprise customers and promise document viewing, live video calls, see-what-I-see, photo/video capture, alerts/messaging, workflow instruction and barcode scanning capabilities.

The Toshiba AR100 Head Mounted Display weighs less than two ounces and features an integrated micro display with a viewing experience equivalent to a 4.1-inch display seen at 14 inches. It has an integrated touchpad, GPS, three-axis accelerometer with a gyroscope for head tracking, 5MP POV camera, speaker and dual noise-cancelling microphones.

The dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC measures 6.5 x 3.3 x 0.8 inches thin and weighs less than 11 ounces. It features a five-button, on-device navigation system to enable up/down, left/right toggles, as well as an enter button.

The dynaEdge PC can also be used as a traditional Windows 10 Pro desktop by connecting it to a standard display.

"For decades, Toshiba has been instrumental in streamlining the operations of businesses around the world through cutting-edge, mobile computing technologies. Much like how laptops have increased office productivity by enabling workers to take their PCs with them anywhere they go, we believe that wearable PCs combined with smart glasses will take on-the-job productivity to a whole new dimension," said Carl Pinto, vice president, marketing and engineering, Client Solutions Division, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.

"We developed the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses to help businesses mobilize their frontline and field workers and improve business outcomes with powerful PC solutions that can go anywhere they go without being obstructive. For the first time, a Windows-based PC can be worn to provide augmented reality for the job site, and operated using voice and touch HMD technologies, keeping hands free for hands-on work."

The dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses and a complete line of accessories will be available in the second quarter of 2018 with a starting MSRP of $1,899.99.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Toshiba unveils new smart glasses powered by a portable Windows 10 Pro PC

Amazon launches Prime Student in the UK with one-day delivery, Prime Video and more

Now you have longer to delete your WhatsApp messages

McAfee tracks eight new threats every second as cyber criminals embrace innovation

Tim Berners-Lee: social media is too powerful and the web needs regulation to avoid weaponization

Twitter suspends multiple 'tweetdecking' accounts for stealing tweets and spamming content into forced virality

Apple reveals redesigned MFi logos

Most Commented Stories

As Debian comes to Windows 10, should we worry Microsoft will 'embrace, extend, and extinguish' Linux?

205 Comments

Microsoft expects users of Windows 10 S mode to stick with it, but switching to Windows 10 Home or Pro will be free

157 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Update (RS4) Build 17115 for the Fast ring, with big privacy changes [Updated]

99 Comments

Warning: Hackers can use Cortana to access a locked Windows 10 PC

72 Comments

Advertisers pull ads from Alex Jones' YouTube channel because they don't want to be linked to InfoWars

69 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.