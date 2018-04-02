The best and worst rated countries for internet surveillance

No Comments

Surveillance graphic header

We all know that some countries censor their citizens' access to the internet. But which are the most intrusive when it comes to online surveillance?

Consumer security site Security Baron has created an infographic showing the best and worst, along with those named by Reporters Without Borders as, 'enemies of the internet'.

There are many results you might expect, China, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia being on the list of 'pervasive' sensors for example. Russia, Burma and Pakistan among others imposing 'substantial' censorship.

What may surprise you are the 'selective' sensors, which include India, the US and UK. These three are also on the 'enemies of the internet' list.

You can see the full list of countries in the graphic below and on the Security Baron site.

Security Baron censorship graphic

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases HTML5-based Remote Desktop web client preview

The best and worst rated countries for internet surveillance

Net neutrality repeal -- how will IT networks be impacted?

Microsoft opens up its AI training to the public

Crony Capitalism: Zuckerberg and the never-ending stench of Facebook

This Easter get Driver Booster 5 PRO, worth $22.95, FREE at Downloadcrew Giveaway!

Cloudflare launches 1.1.1.1 consumer DNS service with a focus on privacy

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17133 to the Fast ring

214 Comments

Windows boss Terry Myerson leaves Microsoft as part of a major shakeup

83 Comments

Meltdown patches from Microsoft made Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 less secure

76 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17634 for Skip Ahead

56 Comments

Facebook makes its privacy settings easier to find -- including the option to delete your Facebook data

55 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.