The best and worst rated countries for internet surveillance

We all know that some countries censor their citizens' access to the internet. But which are the most intrusive when it comes to online surveillance?

Consumer security site Security Baron has created an infographic showing the best and worst, along with those named by Reporters Without Borders as, 'enemies of the internet'.

There are many results you might expect, China, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia being on the list of 'pervasive' sensors for example. Russia, Burma and Pakistan among others imposing 'substantial' censorship.

What may surprise you are the 'selective' sensors, which include India, the US and UK. These three are also on the 'enemies of the internet' list.

You can see the full list of countries in the graphic below and on the Security Baron site.