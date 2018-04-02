Microsoft opens up its AI training to the public

Businesses are increasingly interested in the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence across a wide range of uses. But there's an increasing shortage of the skills needed to implement AI.

Microsoft is helping to address this problem by making its AI training program -- the Microsoft Professional Program in AI, previously only available to employees -- open to the public.

The program provides job-ready skills and real-world experience to engineers and others who are looking to improve their skills in AI and data science. It operates through a series of online courses that feature hands-on labs and expert instructors.

The training is part of a larger effort that includes an enterprise developer-focused AI School, which provides online videos and other assets to help developers build AI skills. This covers technologies like Microsoft Cognitive Services, that allow developers to incorporate intelligent algorithms for computer vision, natural language processing and translation capabilities into their products, and the Azure Bot Service.

"AI is increasingly important in how our products and services are designed and delivered and that is true for our customers as well," says Susan Dumais, distinguished scientist and assistant director of Microsoft Research AI. "Fundamentally we are all interested in developing talent that is able to build, understand and design systems that have AI as a central component."

You can find out more about the Microsoft Professional Program in AI and enroll to take part on the company's website.

Image Credit: Mopic / Shutterstock