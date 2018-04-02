Microsoft opens up its AI training to the public

No Comments

AI

Businesses are increasingly interested in the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence across a wide range of uses. But there's an increasing shortage of the skills needed to implement AI.

Microsoft is helping to address this problem by making its AI training program -- the Microsoft Professional Program in AI, previously only available to employees -- open to the public.

The program provides job-ready skills and real-world experience to engineers and others who are looking to improve their skills in AI and data science. It operates through a series of online courses that feature hands-on labs and expert instructors.

The training is part of a larger effort that includes an enterprise developer-focused AI School, which provides online videos and other assets to help developers build AI skills. This covers technologies like Microsoft Cognitive Services, that allow developers to incorporate intelligent algorithms for computer vision, natural language processing and translation capabilities into their products, and the Azure Bot Service.

"AI is increasingly important in how our products and services are designed and delivered and that is true for our customers as well," says Susan Dumais, distinguished scientist and assistant director of Microsoft Research AI. "Fundamentally we are all interested in developing talent that is able to build, understand and design systems that have AI as a central component."

You can find out more about the Microsoft Professional Program in AI and enroll to take part on the company's website.

Image Credit: Mopic / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases HTML5-based Remote Desktop web client preview

The best and worst rated countries for internet surveillance

Net neutrality repeal -- how will IT networks be impacted?

Microsoft opens up its AI training to the public

Crony Capitalism: Zuckerberg and the never-ending stench of Facebook

This Easter get Driver Booster 5 PRO, worth $22.95, FREE at Downloadcrew Giveaway!

Cloudflare launches 1.1.1.1 consumer DNS service with a focus on privacy

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17133 to the Fast ring

214 Comments

Windows boss Terry Myerson leaves Microsoft as part of a major shakeup

83 Comments

Meltdown patches from Microsoft made Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 less secure

76 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17634 for Skip Ahead

56 Comments

Facebook makes its privacy settings easier to find -- including the option to delete your Facebook data

55 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.