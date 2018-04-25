Philips Momentum 43-inch 4K Quantum Dot Monitor is HDR1000 certified

These days, 4K televisions and monitors are becoming much more common. Operating systems support them well, and there is a lot of available UHD content -- including on Netflix and YouTube. Not to mention, prices have dropped dramatically -- these 4K monitors are finally achievable by the average consumer.

Philips has announced an all-new 4K display called "Momentum" (model 436M6VBPAB) that is downright breathtaking. First of all, it is huge -- a massive 43 inches. Size aside, it has Quantum Dot technology, an insane 1,000 nits max brightness, 10-bit color, and most impressive of all, it is HDR1000 certified.

"The Momentum 436M6 features Quantum Dot Color and DisplayHDR 1000 for a wider range of more accurate colors -- especially dark reds and greens -- that stay crisp and clear even in bright light. DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With a peak brightness of up to 1,000 cd/m2, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors seen on the display," says Philips.

"DisplayHDR is the display industry's first fully open standard specifying HDR quality. This standard spans across three performance tiers: DisplayHDR 400 (baseline), 600 (mid-range) and 1000 (high-end). These specifications are established using eight specific parameter requirements and associated test including: three peak luminance tests, two contrast measurement tests, color testing of the BT.709 and DCI-P3 color gamuts, bi-depth requirement test and a HDR response performance test."

Philips shares the following specifications.

LCD panel type: MVA

Backlight type: W-LED system

Panel Size: 42.51 inch / 108 cm

Display Screen Coating: Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 2%

Color gamut (min.): BT. 709 Coverage: 100%; DCI-P3 Coverage: 97.6%

HDR: DisplayHDR1000 and UHDA certified

Effective viewing area: 941.18 (H) x 529.42 (V)

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Optimum resolution: 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

Pixel Density: 103.64 PPI

Response time (typical): 4 ms (Gray to Gray)

Brightness: 720 cd/m2 (typical), 1,000 cd/m2 (peak)

Contrast ratio (typical): 4000:1

SmartContrast: 50,000,000:1

Pixel pitch: 0.245 x 0.245 mm

Viewing angle: 178o (H) / 178o (V), @ C/R > 10

Flicker-free

Picture enhancement: SmartImage

Display colors: 1.07G (8bits + FRC)

Scanning Frequency: VGA: 47 - 63 Hz ; HDMI/

DisplayPort: 23 - 80 Hz / VGA/HDMI: 30 - 99 kHz; DisplayPort: 30 - 160 kHz

sRGB

Adaptive sync

LowBlue Mode

Signal Input: HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.2, mini DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, USB-C (DP Alt mode)

USB: USB 3.0x2 (2 w/fast charging)

Sync Input: Separate Sync, Sync on Green

Audio (In/Out): PC audio-in, Headphone out

When you can buy the Philips Momentum 43-inch 4K Quantum Dot Monitor is a bit of a mystery. The company only says it will be available "this summer" which is a huge range. What we do know for sure, however, is the price -- $1,000. Yes, there are less expensive 4K monitors, but with all of the specifications and features considered, the cost is totally justified.