How blockchain is set to change the world

In most people's minds blockchain technology is associated with cryptocurrency, but it has potential to be useful in a whole range of other areas.

Consumer research company The Opinion Economy has produced an infographic to highlight the potential of blockchain in a whole range of areas.

The things it looks at include the building of self-enforcing smart contracts, and the savings that it can offer in administering payments and securing transactions, streamlining operations by cutting out middlemen. There's potential to improve the quality of healthcare and to smooth out real estate transactions too. It could also be used to authenticate qualifications and provide secure voting systems.

You can see more including the financial value of the blockchain boom and the cities at the forefront of its development in the full graphic below.