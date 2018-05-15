Get 'Hybrid Cloud Strategy for Dummies' FREE
Cloud computing is proliferating and taking over the world of IT as we know it.
Cloud computing also grows more complex and multi-faceted daily. Getting onto the cloud is easy. Getting it right is trickier. You can probably see why a carefully thought-out and detailed approach to cloud computing -- a strategy, in other words -- is so important. Learn more in this ebook brought to you free by Red Hat and Intel.
What You Will Learn:
- Key cloud strategy considerations
- Architecting to maximize flexibility
- Unified IT management and more
- Ten reasons to develop a cloud strategy
All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.