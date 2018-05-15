Push notification tool helps marketers engage with mobile users

Mobile marketing and analytics specialist Flurry is launching a new push notification tool to help companies engage and retain users across Android and iOS platforms.

Flurry Push is a free offering within the new Flurry Marketing Suite that lets app developers send out targeted messages to grow business and build revenue.

"We've heard consistently from our developers that messaging is one of the most powerful tools for boosting user engagement," says David Berger, VP, engineering at Oath, Flurry's parent company. "With Flurry Push, we're putting free messaging front-and-center to empower developers to take charge of their app business and address the recurring challenge of long-term engagement."

Using Flurry Push, developers have the option to choose between three types of push notification campaign. Promotional campaigns can be scheduled as one-time, daily, weekly, or as-it-happens push notifications to drive engagement with new features, events, contests or other app content. New user retention campaigns can convert new users who have recently installed the app to active users and increase overall retention. And event driven campaigns can re-engage and convert users following a specific event or behavior within the app.

Features include the ability to analyze app KPIs and push notification campaigns through one single platform, and automatically send push notifications to users based on app-install time, event triggers or other audience attributes. It's possible to target users by geographic, demographic, behavioral and technographic attributes, including activity or inactivity, install date, device model, app version or specific event combinations. Commonly-used user segments can be saved for quick set-up of campaigns.

Brands including Yahoo Finance and Pacer Health have been testing Flurry Push, and have seen seen impressive results. "Push notifications are a critical component of our retention strategy, but historically, we’ve had to build the feature into our app or partner with third-party messaging vendors," says Michael Caldwell, co-founder of Pacer Health. "Flurry Push has made it incredibly easy to re-engage users from directly within the Flurry marketing suite for free, and so far, we've seen powerful results."

More information about Flurry Push is available on the company's website.

Image credit: peshkova/depositphotos.com