Watch the OnePlus 6 launch here today, live

No Comments

OnePlus 6 render

OnePlus is about to lift the curtain on its latest "flagship killer", the OnePlus 6.

The new device will be unveiled at the Copper Box Arena in London in what promises to be the company’s largest event ever. As always, we already know a fair bit about the latest iteration thanks to a major leak which revealed the pricing and some photos.

The leak came via Amazon Germany, and includes high resolution renders of the glass-bodied phone. It also revealed the device will be available in Mirror Black and Midnight Black, and there could well be a white version too.

No doubt there will still be some surprises.

The launch event is set to kick off shortly at 5pm BST/12pm EDT/9am PDT. Tune in below.

Image credit: WinFuture

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SoftMaker FreeOffice 2018 promises full Office 2016 compatibility, debuts optional ribbon interface

Mark Zuckerberg agrees to appear in front of EU parliament to answer questions about Facebook's use of data

Watch the OnePlus 6 launch here today, live

Microsoft is said to be working on a cheap Surface tablet to compete with the iPad

New partnership delivers SaaS identity and operations management

US companies may need to provide GDPR rights to all, not just EU citizens

Fedora-based Linux distro Korora is dead

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2018 Edition is the operating system Microsoft should be making

491 Comments

Wow! Microsoft releases action-packed Windows 10 Redstone 5 build with dark theme for File Explorer, acrylic in Sets, Cloud Clipboard, and more

152 Comments

System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop is now thinner and faster, putting Apple MacBook Pro to shame

68 Comments

Microsoft blocks the rollout of Windows 10 April 2018 Update to computers with problematic Intel SSDs

57 Comments

Microsoft says that to text from Windows 10 with Your Phone app, you'll need an Android handset

53 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.