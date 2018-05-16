Watch the OnePlus 6 launch here today, live

OnePlus is about to lift the curtain on its latest "flagship killer", the OnePlus 6.

The new device will be unveiled at the Copper Box Arena in London in what promises to be the company’s largest event ever. As always, we already know a fair bit about the latest iteration thanks to a major leak which revealed the pricing and some photos.

The leak came via Amazon Germany, and includes high resolution renders of the glass-bodied phone. It also revealed the device will be available in Mirror Black and Midnight Black, and there could well be a white version too.

No doubt there will still be some surprises.

The launch event is set to kick off shortly at 5pm BST/12pm EDT/9am PDT. Tune in below.

Image credit: WinFuture