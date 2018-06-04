Apple introduces macOS Mojave with Dark Mode, desktop Stacks and more

This year's Apple WWDC has been all about software, with the focus on new versions of iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and of course macOS.

The next version of the Mac desktop operating system will be called Mojave -- named after the Californian desert -- and introduces a number of new features and improvements, including a cool new Dark Mode.

This Dark Mode lets users toggle between a light and dark desktop, and apps like Mail, Messages, Maps, Calendar and Photos all support the new look too.

The other big new feature is Stacks which will help you tame a busy desktop by organizing files into neat groups. Clicking a stack expands it so you can view its contents.

iOS apps like News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home are now available on the Mac for the first time, the Mac App Store gets a full redesign, and FaceTime gains support for group calling.

Screenshots have new on-screen controls for easy access to every screenshot option and new video recording capabilities, while Continuity Camera lets Mac users to take a picture or scan a document with their iPhone or iPad and have it appear instantly on their Mac.

"macOS Mojave is a major update that introduces powerful new features for a wide range of Mac users, from consumers to pros," said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. "Dark Mode brings a dramatic new look to macOS that puts your content front and center, familiar iOS apps come to the Mac for the first time and the redesigned Mac App Store makes finding new apps easier and more enjoyable than ever."

Developer betas are available now, and the full version of macOS Mojave will be available to users in the Fall.