Logitech unveils G512 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with new 'GX Blue' switch option

If you are a PC gamer and you don't have a mechanical keyboard, it's time to upgrade. Not only are these models often more accurate, but some offer tactile and/or audible feedback which could improve your gaming performance. When you aren't playing games, they work brilliantly for typing too.

Today, Logitech officially unveils an all-new proprietary mechanical keyboard switch called "GX Blue." This option will provide both tactile and audible feedback. It will be available on two keyboard models -- the all-new G512 (which Logitech announces today), and the existing G513. Don't like audible feedback? Don't worry -- the new G512 will also have options for "Romer-G Tactile" and "Romer-G Linear" switches.

"The Logitech G512 features an anodized and brushed aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum top case for a slim, premium design with rigid durability. An integrated USB cable connects the USB 2.0 pass-through port to its own input for 100 percent power throughout. The mechanical gaming keyboard is available in Carbon" says Logitech.

The company also says, "Powered by Logitech G’s exclusive LIGHTSYNC technology, the Logitech G512 takes RGB lighting to the next level. Light and animation effects can be customized across approximately 16.8 million colors, with four lighting zones using the free Logitech Gaming Software (LGS)."

How much does the G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard cost? Regardless of switch choice, it will be sold on Logitech's website directly for $99.99 -- you can pre-order now. The G513 with GX Blue key switches can be had later this month for $149.99.