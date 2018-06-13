Get a full year of Sticky Password Premium, worth $29.95, for FREE with our latest software giveaway! #BetaNews20

Protecting your personal information has made big headlines in 2018, and will continue to do so as hackers continue to outwit even the biggest firms. This is what makes our new software giveaway so essential: a year’s license for Sticky Password Premium.

Sticky Password is a suite of products for mobile and desktop that allow you to store your online passwords, form fills and credit card information securely -- our giveaway will give you access to all its Premium features across all supported devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

The most effective way of protecting yourself online -- and limiting any damage that may come from hacked websites -- is to use unique passwords for each site. Generating these by hand is time-consuming and impossible to remember, which is where Sticky Password comes in.

Sticky Password offers all the features you’d expect from a secure online password manager: it stores all of your passwords using AES-256 encryption, locked away behind a single master password (the only one you need to remember going forward) that isn’t known to anyone else. It can generate strong, random passwords using a mixture of letters, numbers and special characters automatically, plus has built-in form filling and secure credit card input for speedy checkout.

All of this can be found elsewhere, but Sticky Password can also be used across mobile and PC/Mac without having to purchase a subscription. You also get biometric support on devices with fingerprint scanners.

The free version is compelling enough, then, but look what a Premium subscription gives you: the ability to cloud sync your passwords across devices as well as an option cloud backup should you lose a device. You can also sync passwords across devices only using your Wi-Fi network for additional security -- however you want to sync (manually, cloud or Wi-Fi only), Sticky Password puts you in control.

And that’s where we come in with our freebie -- a year’s Premium subscription, worth $29.95, so give your online security and privacy a much-needed upgrade with our Sticky Password giveaway!

The giveaway starts Thursday 14 June and will run through to Friday, 15 June. So when the giveaway begins, don’t hang about -- get over to BetaNews Giveaway promptly!