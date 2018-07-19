Save $150 on the Enclave Cinehome HD 5.1 Wire Free Home Theater System
We live in an age where TVs offer amazing picture quality -- 4K HDR really makes the picture pop. But it’s no good having a fantastic image on screen, if the accompanying sound quality is rather lacking.
Enclave Audio's Cinehome HD 5.1 Wire Free Home Theater System is an easy-to-setup HD 5.1 digital surround system that delivers 24-bit HD quality audio without the need of speaker wires.
There’s no Audio/Video receiver required, simply place the speakers, add power, provide a source, and enjoy every nuance of every sound of your movie, music, sport or video game.
Enclave’s product establishes its own proprietary wireless network and supports Bluetooth. There’s also a free Enclave audio app for iOS and Android.
Inside the box you’ll find:
1 x Smart Center
1 x Left Front
1 x Right Front
1 x Right Rear
1 x Left Rear
1 x Subwoofer
6 x AC Power Supplies with cords
1 x HDMI Cable
1 x Remote Control
1 x Owner's Manual w/warranty and regulatory info
1 x Quickstart Guide
Enclave Cinehome HD 5.1 Wire Free Home Theater System retails for $999 and can be purchased here. However, you can currently save a whopping $150 using code SOUND150 -- bargain!