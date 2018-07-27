Microsoft reveals all in Surface Go unboxing video

Microsoft's Dona Sarkar has taken to Twitter to share Surface Go unboxing videos.

Due for release next week -- August 2, to be precise -- the Surface Go was revealed just a couple of weeks ago. Microsoft has already shared a few videos of its upcoming tablet on YouTube, but the new videos show Dona Sarkar and Brandon LeBlanc from the Windows Insider team getting hands on.

For now, there are two Wi-Fi versions of the Surface Go available for pre-order (a 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD model for $399 USD, and an 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD model for $549 USD), but the unboxing video also reminds us that there's an LTE version on the way. Costco is also offering a 4GB, 128GB SSD model for $549, complete with a Type Cover.

In the first video you can see the team drooling over the looks and lightness of the Surface Go:

In the second, we get to see the kickstand in action, and hear the team waxing lyrical about the pen:

Like what you see?

