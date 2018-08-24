Boogiedown! Fornite is bribing players into enabling 2FA -- and that's a good thing

19 Comments

Fortnite Boogiedown emote

Security is a serious business (including for Fortnite-maker Epic Games), but it's not something most people take seriously enough -- as the number of weak and reused passwords out there shows. Epic, however, has just given players of its hit game an incentive to enable two-factor authentication on their account.

By enabling 2FA in Fortnite, players can unlock a hidden extra -- the Boogiedown emote. While this is undoubtedly a form of bribery, it is no bad thing. There are just a few simple steps you need to follow to access the new emote.

See also:

For all of the talk about rubbish password practices, people seem intent on ignoring the very real security risks this poses. There are countless articles about the importance of using unique and strong passwords everywhere, but perhaps Epic's decision to incentivize security is the way ahead. Sure, 2FA is not perfect, but it's a damn sight better than a crappy password used for numerous things.

And, yeah, a new emote in a game is not the biggest incentive in the world, but it's better than nothing. And considering the fact that there are a lot of young players of Fortnite, it might help to instil the idea of taking security more seriously from an early age.

So, if you want to bolster the security of your Fortnite account and unlock the Boogiedown emote, here's what you need to do:

  1. Pay a visit to fortnite.com/2FA and log into your account
  2. Choose between using the Authenticator App or email authentication, and click the appropriate button
  3. If you opt to use the Authenticator app, you'll have to scan a QR code using the app on your phone and then 2FA will be activated
  4. If you opt for email authentication, you'll be emailed a code that you then need to enter

After you've done that take a look at your inventory in Fortnite, and you'll find the Boogiedown emote waiting for you.

19 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fortnite installer had a serious security flaw that Google just revealed

Microsoft's Your Phone Android app now available for Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17746 to the Fast ring

You can now power your Raspberry Pi over Ethernet

T-Mobile hacked -- over 2 million accounts exposed

Does your website risk leaking personal data?

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Popular Kodi add-on 'phones home' -- and could get you into serious legal trouble

57 Comments

Steam now lets you play Windows games in Linux

54 Comments

Would you swap Android or iOS for Windows XP Mobile -- 2018 Edition?

43 Comments

You can now run Windows 95 on Windows, macOS, and Linux

41 Comments

deepin Linux 15.7 available for download

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.