Does your website risk leaking personal data?

1 Comment

data leak tap

Recent scandals surrounding the use of personal data, such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal, plus the large fines that can be levied under GDPR, have focused minds on the protection of information.

But is your website at risk of exposing your visitors' data? Auditing and monitoring specialist DataTrue has produced an infographic looking at the risks site tags may pose to privacy.

These include understanding the tags used on your site and what they are used for. Also whether tags are shared with other businesses for analytics or marketing purposes, this is important because tags may 'piggyback' to other sites you are not aware of. According to DataTrue's research as many as 79 percent of sites may have piggyback tags.

The average site has just over 10 tags mostly used for advertising, but only around half of sites use a tag management system.

You can find out more, including tips on how to ensure you are not leaking data, in the graphic below.

Leaky site tags infograohic

Image Credit: Andrea Danti / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fortnite installer had a serious security flaw that Google just revealed

Microsoft's Your Phone Android app now available for Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17746 to the Fast ring

You can now power your Raspberry Pi over Ethernet

T-Mobile hacked -- over 2 million accounts exposed

Does your website risk leaking personal data?

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Popular Kodi add-on 'phones home' -- and could get you into serious legal trouble

57 Comments

Steam now lets you play Windows games in Linux

54 Comments

Would you swap Android or iOS for Windows XP Mobile -- 2018 Edition?

43 Comments

You can now run Windows 95 on Windows, macOS, and Linux

41 Comments

deepin Linux 15.7 available for download

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.