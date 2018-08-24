Microsoft's Your Phone Android app now available for Windows 10 Release Preview Insiders

A week ago, Microsoft made its new Your Phone app available to all Windows 10 users. The app, which lets you sync content directly from a phone to a Windows 10 PC, was pulled shortly afterwards, as it transpired it was released accidentally.

Fast ring Insiders were still able to access and use the app though, and today Microsoft makes it available to Insiders on the Release Preview ring as well (this is the ring in which you run the current, public version of Windows 10 but still get early access to updates, applications and drivers).

In order to use the app you’ll need to be on the Release Preview ring, running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update (Version 1803, Build 17134). You'll also need to be have a phone running Android 7.0 or later. (iOS support is coming in the future.)

It’s very early days for the app, and more features -- including the ability to sync text messages and notifications -- will be coming in a future update.

The app is available from here.

