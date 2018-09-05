Over 12 million Brits have fallen victim to online fraud

No Comments

payment card shopping cart

Almost one in four Brits (23 percent) have been victims of fraud when shopping online -- with eight percent duped more than once, according to a new study

The inaugural Fraud Tracker report from online payment service Shieldpay  shows that the average victim loses £608, yet receives only £55 back from their bank.

One in seven victims (14 percent) tricked while buying online were defrauded by more than £1000. When looking at the difference between the sexes, the cost of fraud is higher for men -- incurring a loss of £139 more.

Banks are facing increased scrutiny about how they protect customers from scams, yet the research shows they may still not be doing enough to compensate victims. While 37 percent received the full amount defrauded back from their bank or payment provider, the average amount recovered was just £55, leaving the typical victim £553 out of pocket. One in eight victims received nothing at all back.

While fraud hasn't deterred victims from online shopping altogether, a significant number (48 percent) have since changed their behavior. 31 percent say they will only buy low value items, 10 percent buy online when it is the only option available and five percent no longer make payments online.

Online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace and Shpock, have supported a rise in people buying and selling items online. However, 50 percent of Brits are wary of sending money directly to a seller, highlighting the need for a more secure way to transact. Consumers are happy to pay for popular lower value items listed on marketplaces such as clothing (27 percent), books (25 percent) and furniture (16 percent), but when it comes to items of greater value like buying a car (seven percent) or antique (nine percent) people are less confident in sending money directly to the seller.

"Banks, businesses and consumers all have a role to play in taking every possible precaution against fraudulent activity online. With scams rampant, however, this is easier said than done," says Peter Janes, founder and CEO of Shieldpay. "More responsibility needs to be taken by banks and businesses in protecting customers online, adoption of technology is one solution that can help to eliminate the risk. Consumers can also ensure they do not become a victim by engaging in safe practices when shopping online. Shieldpay's digital solution is an industry game changer that equips banks, businesses and consumers with all the tools they need for a secure transaction, mitigating the risks involved in online purchases."

You can find out more on the Shieldpay blog.

Image creditzothen/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

BitTorrent embraces streaming torrents and takes uTorrent Web out of beta

How well are high availability applications supported?

Over 12 million Brits have fallen victim to online fraud

Firefox Quantum 62 tweaks home page, allows deletion of personal data when disconnecting Sync

New update from Microsoft means you can now record Skype calls

A third of organizations say their leadership doesn't understand the value of data

Chrome vulnerability leaves Wi-Fi networks open to attack

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft confirms the upcoming Windows 10 Redstone 5 release will be called the October 2018 Update

214 Comments

Windows 10 edges ever closer to overtaking Windows 7 -- could it happen this month?

88 Comments

Google denies bias after Trump launches accusatory attack on the search giant

69 Comments

Unless you upgrade to Android Pie, a vulnerability leaves your phone trackable -- and Google won't fix it

51 Comments

CCleaner update offers improved privacy controls, renames elements to stop users freaking out, adds bundleware

47 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.