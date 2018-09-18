Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17763 to the Fast ring

Three days ago, Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 Build 17760 to Windows Insiders. This build for the forthcoming October 2018 Update (aka Redstone 5) was the first with "no known issues”, showing how close we're getting to the actual release.

Since then, however, the company has found and fixed a number of additional problems, and encountered a couple more which will be addressed in a subsequent build.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in new Build 17763 include:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done…

Fixed an issue where touching a Flash element in Microsoft Edge with two or more fingers could result in the tab crashing.

Fixed an issue where thumbnails and icons might not be rendered if there were any video files saved to the desktop.

Fixed an issue where certain Bluetooth audio devices wouldn’t play sound in apps that also used the microphone.

Fixed an issue resulting in an unexpectedly increased use of battery recently when using certain apps like OneNote.

Fixed an issue in PowerShell where it wasn’t displaying characters correctly in Japanese.

Fixed an issue resulting in display scaling factors not being applied correctly (so the UI was smaller than expected) when viewing a full screen remote desktop window on a monitor set to certain display scalings.

Known issues in this build include:

Task Manager is not reporting accurate CPU usage.

Arrows to expand "Background processes" in Task Manager are blinking constantly and weirdly.

