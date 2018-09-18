Microsoft releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17763 to the Fast ring

2 Comments

Three days ago, Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 Build 17760 to Windows Insiders. This build for the forthcoming October 2018 Update (aka Redstone 5) was the first with "no known issues”, showing how close we're getting to the actual release.

Since then, however, the company has found and fixed a number of additional problems, and encountered a couple more which will be addressed in a subsequent build.

SEE ALSO:

General changes, improvements, and fixes in new Build 17763 include: 

  • The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean Microsoft is done…
  • Fixed an issue where touching a Flash element in Microsoft Edge with two or more fingers could result in the tab crashing.
  • Fixed an issue where thumbnails and icons might not be rendered if there were any video files saved to the desktop.
  • Fixed an issue where certain Bluetooth audio devices wouldn’t play sound in apps that also used the microphone.
  • Fixed an issue resulting in an unexpectedly increased use of battery recently when using certain apps like OneNote.
  • Fixed an issue in PowerShell where it wasn’t displaying characters correctly in Japanese.
  • Fixed an issue resulting in display scaling factors not being applied correctly (so the UI was smaller than expected) when viewing a full screen remote desktop window on a monitor set to certain display scalings.

Known issues in this build include:

  • Task Manager is not reporting accurate CPU usage.
  • Arrows to expand "Background processes" in Task Manager are blinking constantly and weirdly.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Hacked: Newegg suffers month-long card-skimming attack, exposing credit card details

Canonical reveals Ubuntu Linux 14.04 LTS 'Trusty Tahr' Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) plans

O&O Defrag 22 Professional will keep your SSD fully optimized

Fake bank apps found on Google Play store

Sapho brings machine learning to the enterprises

Credential stuffing attacks target financial services

Google Maps 5.0 for iOS offers CarPlay support with iOS 12

Most Commented Stories

Everything removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

85 Comments

Microsoft quietly stops interfering with Chrome and Firefox installations on Windows 10

83 Comments

CCleaner updating itself against users’ wishes [Updated]

46 Comments

The price you pay Apple for (so-called) iPhone innovation

29 Comments

After Torvalds' apology, the Linux community is adopting a new code of conduct

17 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.