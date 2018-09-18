Trump imposes $200bn of import tariffs on China -- but the Apple Watch is spared

3 Comments

Black and white Trump

Donald Trump has imposed import tariffs of $200 billion on Chinese goods brought into the US, with the threat of even more on the way.

The tariffs have been blamed on China's "unfair policies and practices", but despite the president's pleas for Apple to shift production from China to the US, the Apple Watch will be exempt from the 10 percent import tax. Also exempt are Apple's AirPods and a range of other technology products.

See also:

While the new tariffs will hit a huge range of products when they come into force next week, a product code that covers a range of fitness trackers, smart watches and other tech devices is not included on the list. This means that the Apple Watch and products from Fitbit escape the tariffs, as do various digital assistant devices. Fitbit welcomed the exemption, saying: "We welcome this development and we appreciate the administration's time and effort to listen to industry and consumer concerns".

The president tweeted a threat to other trading nations:

Announcing the new tariffs, Trump said in a statement:

If China takes retaliatory action against our farmers or other industries, we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately $267bn of additional imports.

He also said:

For months, we have urged China to change these unfair practices, and give fair and reciprocal treatment to American companies. We have been very clear about the type of changes that need to be made, and we have given China every opportunity to treat us more fairly. But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices.

Image credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Hacked: Newegg suffers month-long card-skimming attack, exposing credit card details

Canonical reveals Ubuntu Linux 14.04 LTS 'Trusty Tahr' Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) plans

O&O Defrag 22 Professional will keep your SSD fully optimized

Fake bank apps found on Google Play store

Sapho brings machine learning to the enterprises

Credential stuffing attacks target financial services

Google Maps 5.0 for iOS offers CarPlay support with iOS 12

Most Commented Stories

Everything removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

85 Comments

Microsoft quietly stops interfering with Chrome and Firefox installations on Windows 10

83 Comments

CCleaner updating itself against users’ wishes [Updated]

46 Comments

The price you pay Apple for (so-called) iPhone innovation

29 Comments

After Torvalds' apology, the Linux community is adopting a new code of conduct

17 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.