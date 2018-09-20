SteelSeries launches CS:GO Howl Edition Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad

No Comments

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive -- better known as CS:GO -- is one of the most popular multiplayer first-person shooters of all time. What makes the game so great is its meager system requirements -- it can run on many computers. In other words, it isn't very taxing, meaning you don't need super-expensive hardware to enjoy it. Are the graphics dated? Slightly, but lets be honest -- fun is the truly important thing.

Today, popular gaming accessory-maker SteelSeries launches a special CS:GO mouse and mousepad, both of which feature a design based on the M4A4 Howl gun skin. The "Howl Edition" Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad are sure to be wildly popular with CS:GO gamers.

ALSO READ: TP-Link releases breathtaking Archer C5400X MU-MIMO Tri-Band Gaming Router

"The Rival 310 is a mouse made for unparalleled accuracy due to the power of the SteelSeries exclusive TrueMove3 sensor. The Rival 310 Howl Edition takes advantage of the Rival 310’s high performance, while sporting the legendary design of CS:GO’s most infamous gun skin. The mouse uses a split-trigger button design and mulit-color Prism RGB illumination compatible with SteelSeries Engine software," says SteelSeries.

The company shares the following mouse specifications.

  • Sensor Name: SteelSeries TrueMove3
  • Sensor Type: Optical
  • CPI: 100–12000 in 100 CPI Increments
  • IPS: 350+, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces
  • Acceleration: 50G
  • Polling Rate: 1 ms

ALSO READ: HyperX releases Alloy FPS RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with Kailh Silver switches

Speaking of the mousepad, SteelSeries explains, "The QcK+ Limited Howl Edition features a similar design to the Rival 310 Howl Edition. The 450mmx400mmx3mm mousepad is made of a micro-woven cloth engineered to improve mouse glide and product minimal friction. Tested by the top mouse sensor manufacturer, the high thread count and surface variation optimizes tracking accuracy for both optical and laser sensors. The mousepad also uses a non-slip base and never-fray stitching, ensuring the surface will never fray or peel."

The company shares mousepad specs below.

  • Width: 450mm
  • Height: 400mm
  • Depth: 3mm
  • Material: Micro-Woven Cloth
  • Stitched Edges: Yes

Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO shares the following statement.

Valve has been a valued partner for a long time, first with the creation of the Rival 300 Fade and Rival 300 Hyper Beast, and CS:GO integration in SteelSeries Engine. The Rival 310 and QcK+ Limited Howl Editions are the next chapter in our partnership to help CS:GO players be as accurate as possible while sporting an iconic look. We are avid supporters of the competitive scene and are proud to announce our new line at the FACEIT Major in London.

ALSO READ: Sony copies Nintendo with PlayStation Classic mini gaming console

Both the Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad with CS:GO Howl Edition branding can be had immediately. The mouse costs $69.99, while the pad is just $29.99. They can both be purchased from SteelSeries directly here and here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Amazon Introduces a new companion DVR -- Fire TV Recast

Amazon updates its Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Show

Amazon Smart Plugs let you control home devices with Alexa -- but you’ll need an Echo device

Amazon announces an Alexa-powered microwave with a built-in popcorn Dash button

SteelSeries launches CS:GO Howl Edition Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad

Kaspersky launches updated small business security solution

Linksys launches enterprise grade Wi-Fi network management for SMBs

Most Commented Stories

Everything removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

85 Comments

Microsoft quietly stops interfering with Chrome and Firefox installations on Windows 10

83 Comments

CCleaner updating itself against users’ wishes [Updated]

47 Comments

5 ways to regain control of your privacy in Windows 10

45 Comments

The price you pay Apple for (so-called) iPhone innovation

29 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.