SteelSeries launches CS:GO Howl Edition Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive -- better known as CS:GO -- is one of the most popular multiplayer first-person shooters of all time. What makes the game so great is its meager system requirements -- it can run on many computers. In other words, it isn't very taxing, meaning you don't need super-expensive hardware to enjoy it. Are the graphics dated? Slightly, but lets be honest -- fun is the truly important thing.

Today, popular gaming accessory-maker SteelSeries launches a special CS:GO mouse and mousepad, both of which feature a design based on the M4A4 Howl gun skin. The "Howl Edition" Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad are sure to be wildly popular with CS:GO gamers.

"The Rival 310 is a mouse made for unparalleled accuracy due to the power of the SteelSeries exclusive TrueMove3 sensor. The Rival 310 Howl Edition takes advantage of the Rival 310’s high performance, while sporting the legendary design of CS:GO’s most infamous gun skin. The mouse uses a split-trigger button design and mulit-color Prism RGB illumination compatible with SteelSeries Engine software," says SteelSeries.

The company shares the following mouse specifications.

Sensor Name: SteelSeries TrueMove3

SteelSeries TrueMove3 Sensor Type: Optical

Optical CPI: 100–12000 in 100 CPI Increments

100–12000 in 100 CPI Increments IPS: 350+, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces

350+, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces Acceleration: 50G

50G Polling Rate: 1 ms

Speaking of the mousepad, SteelSeries explains, "The QcK+ Limited Howl Edition features a similar design to the Rival 310 Howl Edition. The 450mmx400mmx3mm mousepad is made of a micro-woven cloth engineered to improve mouse glide and product minimal friction. Tested by the top mouse sensor manufacturer, the high thread count and surface variation optimizes tracking accuracy for both optical and laser sensors. The mousepad also uses a non-slip base and never-fray stitching, ensuring the surface will never fray or peel."

The company shares mousepad specs below.

Width: 450mm

450mm Height: 400mm

400mm Depth: 3mm

3mm Material: Micro-Woven Cloth

Micro-Woven Cloth Stitched Edges: Yes

Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO shares the following statement.

Valve has been a valued partner for a long time, first with the creation of the Rival 300 Fade and Rival 300 Hyper Beast, and CS:GO integration in SteelSeries Engine. The Rival 310 and QcK+ Limited Howl Editions are the next chapter in our partnership to help CS:GO players be as accurate as possible while sporting an iconic look. We are avid supporters of the competitive scene and are proud to announce our new line at the FACEIT Major in London.

Both the Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad with CS:GO Howl Edition branding can be had immediately. The mouse costs $69.99, while the pad is just $29.99. They can both be purchased from SteelSeries directly here and here.