Microsoft is bringing Skype to Alexa devices

Microsoft has announced that Skype is coming to a range of Alexa devices.

At its hardware event yesterday, Amazon revealed the updated Echo Show with integrated Skype, but later this year voice-activated Skype calling will be landing on other Alexa devices. The feature will make it possible to place and receive Skype voice calls, video calls and SkypeOut calls.

See also:

While there's no specific date at the moment, Microsoft says that the roll out will begin later this year -- so it should be available by the time the holiday season is upon us. A global rollout is planned, but at the moment it's not clear which countries will get it first.

Announcing the upcoming feature, Microsoft says: