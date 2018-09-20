Amazon Smart Plugs let you control home devices with Alexa -- but you’ll need an Echo device

1 Comment

At its surprise event today, Amazon revealed a new smart plug which lets you control home appliances with Alexa.

It doesn’t actually come with an Echo -- or microphones -- built in, but that’s to be expected given it will sell for just $25 (which is pretty much on par with other similar products).

SEE ALSO: Amazon announces an Alexa-powered microwave with a built-in popcorn Dash button

Provided you have an Echo, you can use this, or the Alexa App, to control the plug by voice, handy for turning lamps on or off, or firing up a coffee machine, for example.

It’s designed to be very easy to set up with Alexa, which will definitely be the thing that sets it apart from rival smart plugs.

It’s available to pre-order today and will begin shipping next month.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Amazon Introduces a new companion DVR -- Fire TV Recast

Amazon updates its Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Show

Amazon Smart Plugs let you control home devices with Alexa -- but you’ll need an Echo device

Amazon announces an Alexa-powered microwave with a built-in popcorn Dash button

SteelSeries launches CS:GO Howl Edition Rival 310 gaming mouse and QcK+ mousepad

Kaspersky launches updated small business security solution

Linksys launches enterprise grade Wi-Fi network management for SMBs

Most Commented Stories

Everything removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

85 Comments

Microsoft quietly stops interfering with Chrome and Firefox installations on Windows 10

83 Comments

CCleaner updating itself against users’ wishes [Updated]

47 Comments

5 ways to regain control of your privacy in Windows 10

45 Comments

The price you pay Apple for (so-called) iPhone innovation

29 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.