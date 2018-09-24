New solution adds biometric authentication to messaging platforms

No Comments

Biometric scan

Messaging systems like Skype, Slack, Telegram and others are increasingly used by both individuals and businesses. But how do you know the person you're talking to is who they say they are?

A new product from biometric solutions company ID R&D offers multi-layer continuous authentication across messaging platforms without any impact on the user experience.

Called SafeMessage, it provides authentication of verified users by adding a positive ID icon with each incoming message, ensuring the authentic biometric identity of the sender. There are no additional steps needed by a sender to enable this authentication check. All biometric data is collected during the natural interaction between a sender and a device. SafeMessage is designed to provide an additional layer of security for the enterprise and the public at large while communicating on messaging platforms.

Should an employee forget to log out of a computer or lose a smartphone, any attempts to send messages on those devices will be flagged as fraudulent in real time, and any recipients will be alerted immediately that the sender is unauthorized. Parents, for example, can be sure that the messages they receive from their children are verified and not sent by imposters.

SafeMessage works by combining voice, behavioral, and facial recognition, along with voice and facial 'liveness' analysis to provide authentication and security.

"ID R&D is thrilled to be the first to introduce frictionless authentication to messaging apps and platforms. Now secure and seamless communication is a possibility for all end users, whether over text, mobile app, instant message, chat, or the internet," says Alexey Khitrov, CEO of ID R&D. "For enterprises seeking to protect sensitive data while delivering an enhanced communications UX, ID R&D's solutions deliver incomparable results."

You can find out more on the ID R&D website.

Image source: Shutterstock/Carlos Amarillo

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple acquires Shazam and promises an ad-free app for all

HyperX launches internal FURY RGB SSD and external SAVAGE EXO SSD

Microsoft launches Azure-based Windows Virtual Desktop for running Windows in the cloud

Microsoft is launching the Surface Hub 2S in 2019, and the Surface Hub 2X in 2020

New solution adds biometric authentication to messaging platforms

Browser Reaper: exploit causes Firefox to crash

Windows 10 now has its own exclusive Linux distro -- WLinux

Most Commented Stories

Everything removed or deprecated in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update

95 Comments

Ubuntu-based elementary OS 5.0 'Juno' Beta 2 Linux distro now available

65 Comments

PayPal bans Infowars for spreading hate speech

56 Comments

5 ways to regain control of your privacy in Windows 10

56 Comments

CCleaner updating itself against users’ wishes [Updated]

47 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.