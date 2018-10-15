Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

7 Comments

Paul Allen is dead. Sadly, the Microsoft co-founder succumbed to cancer today -- non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, to be exact. His death is a bit of a surprise, as earlier in the month, he shared on Twitter that his prognosis was good. Unfortunately, as we learned from the death of Steve Jobs, money can't guarantee life -- an important thing to reflect on when feeling down about being broke. Good health is priceless.

While less famous than Bill Gates, Allen (the bearded one above) was still a tremendous force in the world of technology. The icon earned billions of dollars thanks to his time at Microsoft, something he used to become a big name in the world of sports -- surprising for a tech guy. He purchased both an NBA team (Portland Trail Blazers) and an NFL franchise (Seattle Seahawks). While I am sure he loved both teams, the latter was probably closer to his heart. You see, Allen was a significant presence in Seattle, WA -- the place he was born and died. He was probably beyond proud when he brought a Super Bowl championship to the city he loved so much.

Bill Gates has not yet officially commented on Allen's death, but this may not surprise some -- the two had a very tumultuous relationship. In fact, Allen accused Gates of trying to take advantage of him years ago while battling cancer -- a despicable thing if true. You can read more about that accusation -- and much more -- in Allen's memoir Idea Man.

Current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella issued the following official statement on Allen's demise.

Paul Allen’s contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable. As co-founder of Microsoft, in his own quiet and persistent way, he created magical products, experiences and institutions, and in doing so, he changed the world. I have learned so much from him – his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards are something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft. Our hearts are with Paul’s family and loved ones. Rest in peace.

We here at BetaNews offer our thoughts and prayers to Paul Allen's family. Rest In Peace, Paul. If you want to help fight cancer, please click here to donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

7 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

Winamp is being updated and reimagined as an audio app for mobile

HyperX ships more than 60 million RAM sticks

Bad Intel audio driver kills sound in Windows 10 -- here's how to fix the problem

Enterprises still face roadblocks to using analytics

New technology helps businesses to assess cyber risks

Cyberattacks shift their focus onto business in third quarter

Most Commented Stories

Plex for Linux now available as a Snap

78 Comments

Microsoft fixes Windows 10 October 2018 Update data deletion issues, delivers new test version to Insiders

62 Comments

As trust in Google wanes, interest in privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo soars

43 Comments

Microsoft has bumped up the price of Windows 10 Home by nearly $20

28 Comments

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) coming soon -- a great Microsoft Surface alternative

27 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.