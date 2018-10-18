StarTech launches a trio of USB-C hubs -- Surface Laptop 2 owners need not bother

I am old enough to remember the days before USB, and let me tell you -- when it came out, everything changed. It became so much easier to add hardware to a PC -- no need to open the case. USB largely made the term "plug and play" a reality. The problem? The damn thing wasn't reversible! As we all know, you hada 50/50 shot of plugging the Type-A connector in correctly, yet for some reason, it felt like you were almost always wrong the first time. Maddening!

USB-C solved that dilemma, as the connector is reversible. Long gone is the frustration of having to turn the connector around. Adoption of USB-C has been frustratingly slow, with companies like Microsoft still refusing to add it to the Surface Laptop 2. Sigh. With that said, there are many nice USB-C products on the market, and today, StarTech launches a trio. All three products are USB-C hubs, but they are quite different from each other.

"StarTech.com continues to expand device connectivity with the introduction of three new USB-C hubs, including one featuring USB 3.1 Gen 2. These hubs (HB31C4AB, HB30C5A2CSC and HB30C4AIB) help to increase productivity by adding essential connectivity to USB-C devices such as laptops that offer limited built-in ports. Whether its data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps, 7 additional expansion ports, or a portable solution with individual power switches to manage power consumption, these hubs provide a unique way to enhance connectivity options in newer devices," says StarTech.

Carey Cline, Senior Product Manager explains, "The launch of these new hubs reinforces StarTech.com’s commitment to providing the industry’s most versatile offering of USB-C connectivity expansion solutions for laptops and PC’s. Our dedication to solving modern day connectivity problems, like port limitations on new devices, is evident as we continue to expand our USB-C and USB hub product lines."

StarTech shares product features and images below.

4-Port USB-C Hub - HB31C4AB

  • USB-C to 4 x USB 3.1 (USB-A) ports
  • USB 3.1 Gen 2 hub sharing data transfer throughput up to 10Gbps
  • Compact portable size for convenient travel and desktop placement
  • Convenient upright USB ports for easy connection of cables and dongles
  • USB bus-powered with no external power adapter required
  • Save time with easy plug-and-play installation

7-Port USB-C Hub - HB30C5A2CSC

  • USB-C to 5x USB-A and 2x USB-C ports for support of old and new USB devices
  • Fast-charge port to charge smartphone
  • Save time with easy plug-and-play installation

4-Port USB-C Hub with Individual On/Off Switches - HB30C4AIB

  • USB-C to 4x USB 3.0 (USB-A)
  • Individual power on/off buttons to save power
  • Compact portable size for convenient travel and desktop placement
  • USB bus-powered with no external power adapter required
  • Save time with easy plug-and-play installation

All three products can be purchased from Amazon now. The 4-Port USB-C Hub (HB31C4AB) can be had here for $37.99. The beautiful 7-Port USB-C Hub (HB30C5A2CSC) is here for $67.89. Lastly, the 4-Port USB-C Hub with Individual On/Off Switches (HB30C4AIB) is available here for $35.83.

