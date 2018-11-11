Apple might repair your iPhone X screen for free

No Comments

iPhone X on a black background

If you're an iPhone X owner, you could well be one of the unlucky people who has experienced a ghost touch problem with the screen.

Acknowledging that there is a problem, Apple has announced a free display repair program which customers can take advantage of if they have handsets with the issue. Here's what you need to know about getting your screen sorted out free of charge.

See also:

On a page snappily entitled iPhone X Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues, Apple concedes that "some iPhone X displays may experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module". The company says that the problem can present itself as a display failing to respond to touches, or acting as if it had been touched when in fact it hadn't.

Apple is not giving any details of which iPhone X handsets may be affected. Usually when announcing a repair or replacement program the company will explain that people in certain parts of the world are affected, or people who bought devices in a particular time-frame, or have devices with a serial number in a certain range. This time it seems a though a broad range of people could be affected, but Apple doesn't want to say as much.

The company explains what you need to do if you so have a problematic handset:

Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

Before service, backup your iPhone to iTunes or iCloud. Learn more about preparing your iPhone for service.

If your iPhone X has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.

If you have already paid to have this specific problem fixed, you can contact Apple to pursue a refund.

Find out more about the program here.

Image credit: Yourg / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple might repair your iPhone X screen for free

Microsoft reveals Black Friday 2018 deals on Surface, Xbox One, and more

Keyboard and mouse support comes to Xbox One games on November 14 -- Fortnite is one of the first

VisionTek Thunderbolt 3 eGFX External GPU Enclosure [Review]

It ain't easy being a hacker…Especially with TLS 1.3

Linux on DeX Beta can turn your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet into an Ubuntu desktop

AI in drug development and personalized medicine

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 Pro suddenly downgrading to Windows 10 Home for a growing number of users [Update]

188 Comments

Linux on DeX Beta can turn your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet into an Ubuntu desktop

53 Comments

Democrats vs Republicans: Watch live 2018 Midterm Election results for free on YouTube

52 Comments

There's a fix for the Windows 10 file association problem coming -- slowly

25 Comments

The New York Times turns to Google Cloud to digitize its photo archive

24 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.