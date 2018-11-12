Microsoft acquires InXile and Obsidian as it grows its game studio portfolio

At Xbox Fanfest this weekend, Microsoft announced that it has acquired two more gaming studios.

InXile Entertainment and Obsidian Entertainment join the company's ever-expanding portfolio, and what's interesting about these two latest acquisitions is that both studios have a focus on RPGs. It is not currently known how much money has changed hands as part of the deals.

Microsoft is now the owner of 13 game studios, a clear indication of its desire to be able to produce a large number of exclusive titles for its Xbox and Windows 10 platforms. Obsidian Entertainment is the studio behind such titles as Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity, while InXile Entertainment is best known for Wasteland 2 and The Bard's Tale IV.

Both studios are based in California and were founded in the early 2000s. Microsoft says that they will be allowed to continue to develop independently in order "to realize their creative ambitions".

The acquisition of Obsidian emerged as a rumor last month, and was confirmed to be true over the weekend.

Speaking about the acquisitions, Microsoft Studios' Matt Booty said:

The 13 distinct and diverse game development teams that form Microsoft Studios are focused on implementing new Microsoft technologies, delivering content for new platforms and services like Xbox Game Pass, and creating exclusive games that turn players into loyal Xbox fans. We are committed to expanding the Microsoft Studios franchises players already love, and investing in new, exclusive content for every type of gamer.

Image credit: spatuletail / Shutterstock

