Microsoft reveals Black Friday 2018 deals on Surface, Xbox One, and more
Thanksgiving is coming, which makes me rather happy. I love catching up with family while chowing down on turkey, stuffing, and the like. After the big meal, I like to go through the paper advertisements for stores such as Target, Best Buy, and Kohl's to find the best deals. Then, that night at midnight, I leave the house to score some things I want for Black Friday! In the digital age, this sort of outdated -- I can just as easily shop online, but I cherish the experience. It's fun.
Microsoft has been making quite a mess of things with buggy Windows 10 updates and failing to put USB-C on its latest Surface Laptop 2 computer, but understandably, some of y'all still want/need a Windows PC. If you need a new computer, Xbox, or other tech-related product, Microsoft has finally revealed Black Friday 2018 sales. These are not just deals from Microsoft's own store, but on Windows 10 PCs found at other retailers too.
"When I think back on a lifetime of giving holidays, I don't always remember the exact presents or the pattern of the wrapping paper. What I recall clearly, though, is that smile, that laugh of someone unwrapping the perfect gift. For me -- and from me -- those gifts often had technology at the center, whether it was the latest gaming console I always wanted growing up, the perfect PC for my kids or the sold-out fitness wearable for my wife. Unwrapping a gift of technology always seems to generate a happy dance," says Matt Barlow, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group.
Barlow further says, "For this holiday season and one of my favorite times of year, I'm looking forward to celebrating with my family and loved ones, and to giving more than just gifts. I’m hoping to share new moments of wonder with others and look back on them fondly, years from now. This year Microsoft Store and our partners have some great options to give wonder with Black Friday deals for today's digital lifestyle -- from Xbox One bundles to the Surface family and Windows 10 PCs. Select deals will be available across regions, and pricing and timing may vary."
Microsoft shares the deals below. Please note: The dates of these deals vary, with some launching on Thanksgiving or even earlier. Hell, some deals are even live today!
- Nov. 18-24: Save up to $300 on the Surface Laptop 2 – Black
- Nov. 18-24: Save up to $50 on Surface Go
- Nov. 22-26: Save up to $330 on select Surface Pro 6 Black + Black Type Cover, starting at $999
- Nov. 22-26: Save up to $360 on Surface Pro Core M
- Nov. 10-Jan. 3: Join Xbox Game Pass and get your first month for $1
- Nov. 15-30: Get 1 month of Xbox Live Goldfor $1
- Nov. 18-26: Save up to $100 on select Xbox One consoles
- Nov. 22-Nov. 30: Deals on games including Forza Horizon 4 for up to 35 percent off, State of Decay 2 for 35 percent off and Sea of Thieves for 50 percent off
- Nov. 10-30: Get $120 off the MSI GL63 8RE-629 NewEgg.com and save up to $100 off the MSI GV62 8RD-200 on Amazon.com
- Nov. 18-26: Get $400 off when you purchase the Odyssey Z ($1799.99) and the HMD Odyssey+ ($499.99) together on Samsung.com for just $1,899.99
- Nov. 18-30: Save $150 on the Huawei Matebook X Pro at the Microsoft Store and get $30 off the Huawei MateBook D 14 on Amazon.com
- Nov. 22-24: Get $200 off the Acer Nitro 5 Nov. 21-26 at BestBuy.com
- Nov. 22-30: Buy a Dell Inspiron 15for $499, save $200
- Nov 22-Dec.1: Save up to $100 on the Asus ZenBook 13 (UX331) at Amazon.com and get the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP412) for only $399 at Walmart.com.
- Starting Nov. 22: Don’t miss great Black Friday deals from HP.com where you can save up to $740 on select ENVY, Pavilion, OMEN and Spectre PCs
- Starting Nov. 23: Buy the Lenovo X1 Carbon for just $899.99 while supplies last
- Starting Nov. 22: Save 40 percent on a Turtle Beach Stealth 300 Gaming Headset for Xbox One
- Starting Nov. 22: Save up to 40 percent on select KASA Smart Home Products
- Starting Nov. 22: Buy a Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit and save $30 on the Kano Pixel Kit
- Nov. 22-30: Save $150 on the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers
- Nov. 22-28: Save up to $50 on the Epsilon Soundstream H2GO True Wireless Portable Speaker, Soundstream H2GO True Wireless Earbuds or Street Hopper 6 Plus with Wireless Microphone
- Nov. 23-24: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9/9+ and receive 1 year of Office 365 Home or Personal
- Nov. 23-27: Buy the ASUS ROG Phone and receive the ASUS ROG Voyager Backpack (a $109 value)
Will you be taking advantage of any of these sales? Please tell me what you will be buying in the comments below.