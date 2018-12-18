Shutterstock reveals the most searched celebs and events of 2018

The internet is a serious and valuable tool for research and commerce, but we all know it's mostly about cute kittens and celebrities.

Photo service Shutterstock has been analyzing the search data from its site to reveal most searched for names around the world and has produced an infographic of the result.

It's no surprise to see royal wedding couple Harry and Meghan (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- just in case there's an OBE in the post) top the list of search increases with a jump of a massive 6,550 percent, more than double that of second place Tiger Woods. The soccer World Cup made an impact too with Kylian Mbappe the most searched for player.

There are variations around the world; Michael Jordan saw the biggest search increase in the US, in the UK it was reality TV show Love Island, while in Germany it was actress Jessica Lange.

You can see the full graphic below.

Image credit: Shutterstock