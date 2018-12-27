Android Pie now rolling out to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

OnePlus is well known for many things, including building up massive hype around its (generally) powerful and (relatively) cheap handsets. But one of the reasons many people choose the company is that it has always been quick at rolling out Android updates to newer handsets -- and it has a great track record for supporting its phones for much longer than its rivals do with their handsets.

The company may well be concerned about shifting its latest models, but owners of previous generations have not been forgotten when it comes to Android Pie. The latest version of Android is already available for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, and now the update is rolling out to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T in the form of OxygenOS 9.0.0.

The release of the update was timed to coincide with Christmas day, but this was just the start of the phased rollout. OnePlus says that Android Pie will be coming to users as an OTA update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T over the coming days. This marks the end of an intensive beta testing period.

OnePlus shares some details about what you can expect from the latest update when it hits you handset:

  • System
    • Updated system to Android 9 Pie
    • Brand new UI for Android Pie
    • Brand new navigation gestures (Available for OnePlus 5T only)
    • Updated Android security patch to 2018.12
    • Other new features and system improvements
  • New Gaming mode 3.0
    • Added text notification mode
    • Added notification for 3rd party calls
  • Do Not Disturb mode
    • New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings
  • Camera
    • Integrated Google Lens mode

