Instagram accidentally rolls out new horizontally scrolling feed to much confusion

No Comments

Instagram on mobile

Instagram users around the world were briefly thrown into a mixture of confusion, delight and anger today when timelines switched to a new horizontal scrolling mode.

Greeted by a message that Instragram was "Introducing a New Way to Move Through Posts", users found that they could now tap to scroll through their feed horizontally. This is something that Instagram is known to have been testing for a little while now, but it seems that today's rollout was entirely accidental -- albeit one that gave a tantalizing glimpse into the future. The company has now reverted feeds to the familiar verticals scrolling mode, blaming the temporary change on a bug.

See also:

While some users were happy about the arrival of the new horizontal, tap-to-scroll feature, others were rather less welcoming of it. Social media users are notoriously resistant to change, so it should come as little surprise that a vocal number of Instagrammers were extremely unhappy at the alteration to their feeds, particularly as it appeared there was no ways to revert back to normal.

No way, that is, until Instagram realized that the feature had rolled out by accident.

In a tweet, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said that the feature was only meant to roll out as a small-scale test:

In a statement given to TechCrunch, the company confirmed that the feed change was a mistake:

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.

Instagram feeds are now back to working as they were previously.

Image credit: k.nopparat / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Instagram accidentally rolls out new horizontally scrolling feed to much confusion

The elements of cybersecurity hygiene and secure networks -- Part 2

Here's what 2019 holds for Paint.NET

Android Pie now rolling out to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

Amazon sold a lot of stuff during the holidays... again

LibreELEC 9.0 Beta 1 Linux distro (based on Kodi 18 'Leia' RC3) now available

Tripp Lite Isobar surge protectors finally get USB charging

Most Commented Stories

Visiting family for Christmas? Replace Windows 10 on their computer with Peppermint OS 9 Respin Linux distro

273 Comments

My AMC Stubs A-List subscription is a bad B-movie

44 Comments

Microsoft's emergency Internet Explorer patch renders some Lenovo laptops unbootable

38 Comments

Sign up as an Microsoft Edge beta tester to try the new Chromium-based version of the browser first

35 Comments

Apple stands by its bent iPad Pro

22 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.