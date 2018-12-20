Facebook, Instagram, Google, Spotify, WhatsApp and more reimagined as tech products from the 1980s

It’s a fair bet that we’d never have heard of Facebook, Instagram, Google and WhatsApp if the internet hadn’t been invented, but London-based graphic designer Thomas Ollivier has put his skills into re-imagining how some of today’s top tech brands might have looked in the pre-internet days of the 1980s.

The collection of images, which he’s titled Re:Birth, provides a fun glimpse into how technology has changed in the past 30 years. And boy has it changed.

As spotted by Metro, the collection of images includes a Facebook pager, an Instagram instant camera, a WhatsApp walkie-talkie, and a Netflix ViewMaster. The Stranger Things kids would love that last one.

Snapchat, Spotify, Google, and Adobe also appear in the photo collection.

You can view the full selection of images here.

Do you have any ideas for ones he might have missed?