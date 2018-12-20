Facebook, Instagram, Google, Spotify, WhatsApp and more reimagined as tech products from the 1980s

1 Comment

It’s a fair bet that we’d never have heard of Facebook, Instagram, Google and WhatsApp if the internet hadn’t been invented, but London-based graphic designer Thomas Ollivier has put his skills into re-imagining how some of today’s top tech brands might have looked in the pre-internet days of the 1980s.

The collection of images, which he’s titled Re:Birth, provides a fun glimpse into how technology has changed in the past 30 years. And boy has it changed.

SEE ALSO: Forget buggy Windows 10, Windows 11 is the operating system we want

As spotted by Metro, the collection of images includes a Facebook pager, an Instagram instant camera, a WhatsApp walkie-talkie, and a Netflix ViewMaster. The Stranger Things kids would love that last one.

Snapchat, Spotify, Google, and Adobe also appear in the photo collection.

You can view the full selection of images here.

Do you have any ideas for ones he might have missed?

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Faster innovation, increased competition and repatriation -- cloud predictions for 2019

Facebook, Instagram, Google, Spotify, WhatsApp and more reimagined as tech products from the 1980s

VirtualBox 6.0 adds new file manager, revamps user interface

Microsoft announces Project Mu, an open-source release of the UEFI core

Facebook addresses controversy over third-party access to private messages

Apple now lets you gift in-app purchases

Your iPad Pro may be bent -- and Apple says it's not a defect

Most Commented Stories

How to stop Windows 10 sharing your data

46 Comments

Red Hat Enterprise Linux comes to Windows 10 in the form of WLinux Enterprise

34 Comments

Roku makes all home screen themes free

29 Comments

Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.1 'Tessa' finally available with Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce

25 Comments

Apple hit with lawsuit for hiding iPhone XS notch and making misleading claims in advertising

24 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.