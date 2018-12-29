Kodi 18 'Leia' RC4 available to download now

If you were expecting the full and final release of Kodi 18 to arrive before the end of 2018, you’re going to be disappointed as it's now scheduled for very early 2019.

However, the Kodi Foundation has rolled out the fourth and final release candidate today which should tide you over nicely until then.

The focus of RC4, of course, is on fixing bugs and ironing out remaining issues.

The most notable changes in this release are:

Update documentation regarding Python and Skin develoment: Kodi Doxygen

Fix crash on certain music files that contain ID3v2 UFID frame

Do not list non-repo add-ons as "unavailable" in info dialog (the by default included ones)

Fix some interface info labels regarding music

Fix none responsive when minimizing on macOS

Fix path for looking up external subtitles

Replace vc140 redis with vc141 which fixes crashes on Windows (user should at least install this once)

Windows DXVA -- fixed color values

Fix GUI Notifications rendering

Fix watched items in plugins (contains database upgrade)

Additional changes can be found in the official GitHub repository here.

To download the final release candidate, go to the official download page, select your platform of choice and you'll find it under the pre-release tab. For Android and Windows there's an easy-to-use download add-on available in Kodi’s repository.