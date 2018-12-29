Kodi 18 'Leia' RC4 available to download now

No Comments

If you were expecting the full and final release of Kodi 18 to arrive before the end of 2018, you’re going to be disappointed as it's now scheduled for very early 2019.

However, the Kodi Foundation has rolled out the fourth and final release candidate today which should tide you over nicely until then.

SEE ALSO:

The focus of RC4, of course, is on fixing bugs and ironing out remaining issues.

The most notable changes in this release are:

  • Update documentation regarding Python and Skin develoment: Kodi Doxygen
  • Fix crash on certain music files that contain ID3v2 UFID frame
  • Do not list non-repo add-ons as "unavailable" in info dialog (the by default included ones)
  • Fix some interface info labels regarding music
  • Fix none responsive when minimizing on macOS
  • Fix path for looking up external subtitles
  • Replace vc140 redis with vc141 which fixes crashes on Windows (user should at least install this once)
  • Windows DXVA -- fixed color values
  • Fix GUI Notifications rendering
  • Fix watched items in plugins (contains database upgrade)

Additional changes can be found in the official GitHub repository here.

To download the final release candidate, go to the official download page, select your platform of choice and you'll find it under the pre-release tab. For Android and Windows there's an easy-to-use download add-on available in Kodi’s repository.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kodi 18 'Leia' RC4 available to download now

Google rolls out spam protection to Android Messages

Grado Labs GW100 wireless headphones [Review]

Mozilla Labs is back!

The Best Windows 10 apps of 2018

Canonical shares the Top 10 Linux Snaps of 2018 -- Spotify, Slack, Plex, VLC, and more!

Instagram accidentally rolls out new horizontally scrolling feed to much confusion

Most Commented Stories

Visiting family for Christmas? Replace Windows 10 on their computer with Peppermint OS 9 Respin Linux distro

282 Comments

Microsoft's emergency Internet Explorer patch renders some Lenovo laptops unbootable

41 Comments

Apple stands by its bent iPad Pro

22 Comments

Amazon sold a lot of stuff during the holidays... again

15 Comments

Tripp Lite Isobar surge protectors finally get USB charging

10 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.