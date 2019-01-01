Windows 10 finally overtakes Windows 7

It’s been a long time coming. While other analyst firms, such as StatCounter, have shown Windows 10 overtaking Windows 7 sometime ago, NetMarketShare has consistently shown the new OS to be lagging way behind the aging fan favorite.

In December though, NetMarketShare finally has Windows 10 taking pole position.

According to its numbers, Windows 10 gained 1.08 percentage points in that month to give it 39.22 percent share. In the same time frame, Windows 7 lost a sizable 1.99 percentage points at the close of 2018, dropping to 36.90 percent.

That means Windows 10 is now an impressive 2.32 percentage points ahead. It’s possible that the fortunes of both operating systems may switch next month, but it will only be a temporary blip if it does.

Elsewhere, Windows 8.1 dropped 0.14 percentage points and now has 4.45 percent usage share. Windows XP, for those that care, has 4.08 percent.

Photo credit: Minerva Studio / Shutterstock