Major Avast and AVG update adds 64-bit support, drops XP/Vista

When an existing user purchases a new activation code, they often have problems installing the 'latest' version of their security suite because they often overlook that as part of their subscription they will always have the latest version.

This is why the likes of Avast and AVG dropped year version numbers, making it more difficult to know when a major release has been made available. Earlier today Avast released the 19.1 editions of their security products and this is a significant update.

First and foremost, neither Avast nor AVG support Windows XP or Vista. If you insist on using the 17-year-old XP -- we’re always amazed how many people refuse to upgrade -- you won’t have access to the latest version of your security suite. If you want to keep your system protected, you’ll need to download the older v18.x of either Avast and AVG. You’ll still receive anti-malware definition updates, but you’ll be left behind with future program enhancements.

What else is new? Avast introduces support for 64-bit Windows, meaning system scans and startup should be noticeably faster. The Avast settings have had an overhaul to enable you to find the relevant area more swiftly, with direct links from each feature screen. A new search bar will enable you to locate settings by entering a few keywords.

If you use Avast Internet Security 19 and want to keep your drivers updated, the latest 19.1 adds "automagic" support for purchasing additional Avast products within the application and without requiring the purchase of an additional license.

More minor improvements include an improved firewall with better network protection, boot-scan result reports which can be found in your scan history, Web Shield improvements and Avast settings can now be backed up and restored if necessary.

AVG 19.1 adds very similar new functionality as it’s based on the same framework as Avast. In addition to 64-bit support, the AVG range receives a new online installer.

Avast users can download the latest Avast Free Antivirus 19.1, trials of Avast Internet Security 19.1 and Avast Premier 19.1. Avast products can be purchased from the Downloadcrew Software Store for 50 percent off MSRP.

AVG users can download the latest AVG AntiVirus FREE 19.1, trial versions of AVG Internet Security 19.1 and Ultimate 19.1. AVG products are also available from the Downloadcrew Software Store for more than 50 percent from MSRP.