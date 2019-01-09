Lexar unveils 1TB 633x SDXC UHS-I card -- yes, a terabyte!

Goodness gracious -- we have come such a long way with storage. Floppy disks, which were still prevalent in homes and universities less than two decades ago, held just 1.44 MB of data. Flash storage changed everything, however, as diminutive USB thumb drives and storage cards offered ever-expanding capacities. Quite frankly, it is unreal to see how many files can be held on a card that is smaller than a postage stamp these days, such as micro SD.

For photographers, full-sized SD cards still reign supreme, and today, Lexar unveils a new card with an insanely large capacity -- 1TB. Yes, folks, you can hold an entire terabyte of data on a tiny SD card. The dream of many is now a reality. It offers 95MB/s read and 70MB/s write.

"Shoot and record more of what you love without changing cards with this high-capacity 1TB memory card that supplies the space you need for capturing all the action. Designed for your mid-range DSLR, HD camcorder, or 3D camera, the Lexar Professional 633x SDXC UHS-I card lets you quickly capture, and transfer high-quality photos and stunning 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, with read speeds of up to 633x (95MB/s). This Class 10 card leverages UHS-I technology to deliver high-speed performance to get the shot you want, while providing the reliability you need," says Lexar.

Joey Lopez, Senior Marketing Manager shares, "Almost fifteen years ago, Lexar announced a 1GB SD card. Today, we are excited to announce 1TB of storage capacity in the same convenient form factor. As consumers continue to demand greater storage for their cameras, the combination of high-speed performance with a 1TB option now offers a solution for content creators who shoot large volumes of high-resolution images and 4K video."

As you can guess, such a card is not an inexpensive affair. Just how much does this 1TB SD card cost? Be prepared to spend $499.99. Hell, the card may cost more than your actual camera! If you take a lot of high-resolution photos or shoot 4K video, the convenience of having a terabyte of storage will be absolutely priceless. It should be hitting popular retailers very soon.