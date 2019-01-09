Lexar unveils 1TB 633x SDXC UHS-I card -- yes, a terabyte!

No Comments

Goodness gracious -- we have come such a long way with storage. Floppy disks, which were still prevalent in homes and universities less than two decades ago, held just 1.44 MB of data. Flash storage changed everything, however, as diminutive USB thumb drives and storage cards offered ever-expanding capacities. Quite frankly, it is unreal to see how many files can be held on a card that is smaller than a postage stamp these days, such as micro SD.

For photographers, full-sized SD cards still reign supreme, and today, Lexar unveils a new card with an insanely large capacity -- 1TB. Yes, folks, you can hold an entire terabyte of data on a tiny SD card. The dream of many is now a reality. It offers 95MB/s read and 70MB/s write.

"Shoot and record more of what you love without changing cards with this high-capacity 1TB memory card that supplies the space you need for capturing all the action. Designed for your mid-range DSLR, HD camcorder, or 3D camera, the Lexar Professional 633x SDXC UHS-I card lets you quickly capture, and transfer high-quality photos and stunning 1080p full-HD, 3D, and 4K video, with read speeds of up to 633x (95MB/s). This Class 10 card leverages UHS-I technology to deliver high-speed performance to get the shot you want, while providing the reliability you need," says Lexar.

Joey Lopez, Senior Marketing Manager shares, "Almost fifteen years ago, Lexar announced a 1GB SD card. Today, we are excited to announce 1TB of storage capacity in the same convenient form factor. As consumers continue to demand greater storage for their cameras, the combination of high-speed performance with a 1TB option now offers a solution for content creators who shoot large volumes of high-resolution images and 4K video."

As you can guess, such a card is not an inexpensive affair. Just how much does this 1TB SD card cost? Be prepared to spend $499.99. Hell, the card may cost more than your actual camera! If you take a lot of high-resolution photos or shoot 4K video, the convenience of having a terabyte of storage will be absolutely priceless. It should be hitting popular retailers very soon.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18312

Lexar unveils 1TB 633x SDXC UHS-I card -- yes, a terabyte!

What does IT performance really mean?

In defense of private companies: Creating a cyber risk-aware culture

Toshiba announces BG4 96-layer 3D flash NVMe SSD with up to 1TB capacity

After its profit warning, Apple slashes iPhone production by 10 percent

SMB Wi-Fi done right: 7 best practices you likely aren't following

Most Commented Stories

This redesigned Windows 10 Start menu is a big improvement

102 Comments

FCC will suspend many operations tomorrow if Trump's government shutdown continues

54 Comments

Future versions of Windows 10 will reserve 7GB of storage to prevent big updates failing

44 Comments

Updating from Windows 10 1803 to 1809 could disable the built-in administrator account

38 Comments

Shares plummet following Apple's profit warning, blamed on China, lower iPhone sales and cut-price battery replacements

33 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.