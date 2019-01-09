Microsoft releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18312

We’re only nine days into 2019, and Microsoft is rolling out the second 19H1 build of the new year to Insiders on the Fast ring.

Build 18312 gives users access to the new 'reserved storage' feature which we covered yesterday. This reserves around 7GB of storage on Windows 10 systems to guarantee day-to-day smooth running, and also to ensure that large updates don't fail on systems with limited free space. To try it out though, you will need to run through this quest which will give you access to it in the next flight. If you run the quest before upgrading to this new build, you will get access to the feature when you do upgrade.

This new build also greatly raises the per-process FLS (Fiber Local Storage) slot allocation ceiling for musicians, and introduces a new UI for Reset this PC as part of Settings > Update & Security > Recovery.

There are also new command line options for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) command line tool. The changes include:

Consolidated command line options -- The wsl command line tool now includes options to manage your WSL distros that are included in the wslconfig command line tool. We intend to only update the wsl tool with the latest management options moving forward.

Import a distro for easy sideloading including to non-system drives -- Use the "-import" option to imports a tar file as a new distribution. You can specify the distribution registry to the location of your choice including non-system drives.

Export your WSL distribution for simpler environment management -- Use the "-export" option to export a distribution to a tar file. Your distro will export to your default downloads location.

General changes, improvements, and fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue where the Network shares page in File Explorer used black text in dark theme.

Fixed an issue impacting Microsoft Edge reliability in the last few builds.

Fixed an issue where USB printers may appear twice in Devices and Printers under Control Panel.

Fixed an issue where the console would lose color when spawning a new Command Prompt.

Following up on Microsoft’s earlier work to make the console scrollbar dark when dark theme is enabled, the title bar will also now bar dark (if you haven’t chosen in Settings to use your accent color in the title bar).

Microsoft is adding a group policy for disabling acrylic on the sign-in screen. This can be found in Group Policy Editor under Administrative Templates > System > Logon > "Show clear logon background".

Fixed an issue where custom desktop/Lock screen images deployed by a runtime provisioning package would be removed after Windows Update.

Fixed an issue where the shadow behind a flyout might zoom in after the flyout appeared.

Fixed an issue where, if enabled, the Windows Start Up Sound might not play after turning on from shutdown or after updating.

Fixed an issue where the File Properties dialog wouldn’t show the full timestamp if "Conversational format" was selected for the Date Modified column in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where the hyperlink colors needed to be refined in Dark Mode in Sticky Notes if Insights were enabled.

If you were experiencing Sticky Notes stuck on Loading with Build 18309, check the Microsoft Store for Sticky Notes version 3.5.4.

Known issues to be aware of are:

The Windows Security app may show an unknown status for the Virus & threat protection area, or not refresh properly. This may occur after upgrade, restart, or settings changes.

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Clicking your account in Cortana Permissions doesn’t bringing up the UI to sign out from Cortana (if you were already signed in) for some users in this build.

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

When attempting to update this build some S Mode devices will download and restart, but fail the update.

Night light functionality is impacted by a bug in this build. Microsoft is working on a fix, and it will be included in an upcoming build.

When you open Action Center the quick actions section may be missing.

Clicking the network button on the sign-in screen doesn’t work.

Some text in the Windows Security app may not currently be correct, or may be missing. This may impact the ability to use some features, such as filtering Protection history.

Windows feature update may fail but show up as a successful update in Windows Update history page. If this happens you will see more than one successful install for the same update in the history page.

Users may see a warning that their USB is currently in use when trying to eject it using File Explorer. To avoid this warning, close down all open File Explorer windows and eject USB media using the system tray by clicking on ‘Safely Remove Hardware and Eject Media’ and then selecting the drive to eject.

When performing Reset this PC and selecting Keep my files on a device that has Reserved Storage enabled the user will need to initiate an extra reboot to ensure Reserved Storage is working again properly.

There is an issue impacting a small number of users enrolled in Microsoft Intune where they may not receive policies. Those policies are not applied and left in "pending" state on the server. The workaround is to go to Settings/Accounts/Access work or school and "Disconnect" your Azure AD account and then re-enroll.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock