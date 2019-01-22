Windows 10 users can now get Fedora Remix for WSL

1 Comment

Indie open-source startup Whitewater Foundry debuted WLinux for WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) four months ago. This new, open source Linux distribution, based on Debian stable, was specially optimized for WSL.

Now the company is back with a 'remix' of the popular Fedora Linux distribution for WSL that can be installed directly from the Microsoft Store.

Fedora Remix for WSL brings Fedora Linux distribution-specific tools, the DNF package manager, and access to the Fedora Linux distribution package repositories to WSL, as well as easy access to additional packages available on the COPR, EPEL, and RPM Fusion repositories.

Explaining its latest distro, Whitewater Foundry says:

The Fedora Remix program allows independent Fedora community members to combine software from the Fedora Linux distribution into a 'remix' for unique use-cases. Whitewater Foundry saw the interest in Fedora Linux distribution on Windows Subsystem for Linux and is sponsoring the Fedora Remix for WSL under the Fedora Remix program to meet that need. As a remix, Fedora Remix for WSL is not endorsed or supported by the Fedora Project.

Fedora Remix for WSL retails for $4.99 on the Microsoft Store, although signed app packages of the distro can be downloaded from the project's GitHub page for no cost.

The official Fedora Linux distribution can also be obtained for free at getfedora.org.

Fedora Remix for WSL joins a number of other Linux distributions in the Microsoft Store, including Debian GNU/Linux, Kali Linux, OpenSUSE, Ubuntu, and WLinux.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 10 users can now get Fedora Remix for WSL

Samsung launches blazing fast 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD

Microsoft announces seven new low-cost Windows 10 devices for education, and a new Classroom Pen

The most-clicked phishing lines of 2018

Poor integration costs businesses $500,000 a year

Businesses can safely delay patching most vulnerabilities

HyperX breaks DDR4 RAM overclocking world record with 5608MHz speed!

Most Commented Stories

Windows 10 October 2018 Update finally starts its phased rollout -- here's how to block it

74 Comments

How to change the default Windows 10 font

57 Comments

Microsoft concedes that Cortana can't -- and won't -- compete with Alexa and Google Assistant

35 Comments

Apple selling iPhone SE again, and you should totally consider buying it

22 Comments

Netflix price increase hits US users

21 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.